New season gets underway for youth orchestra

The Bearsden and Milngavie Youth Orchestra kicked off it’s 42nd year as a youth orchestra with this year’s first rehearsal on Thursday, August 24 at Douglas Academy, Milngavie.

This follows a successful 2016-17 season where the orchestras performed both winter and spring concerts to packed houses.

The talented musicians range in age from from 8 to 18 years playing across four orchestras: String orchestra, wind band, concert orchestra and symphony orchestra who all produce wonderful music including performances of their own compositions. This year the audience was thrilled to witness the symphony orchestra perform an original piece, Scherzo, by pupil Paul Mandujano.

The organisation are looking for new members to swell their numbers, and would especially like to welcome new recruits to the brass section. No audition is necessary. Rehearsals are weekly on Thursday evening at Douglas Academy and include a break for juice, biscuits and chat.

Further info can be found on the newly launched website at bmyo.org.uk.