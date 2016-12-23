Planning permission granted for controversial new school

Planning permission to build a controversial new primary school in Bearsden was granted at a meeting of the Planning Board on Tuesday night.

The new school is set to be built on the site of St Andrew’s Primary School in Duntocher Road, Bearsden, to replace it and St Joseph’s Primary School, in Milngavie.

The plans have led to protests from angry St Jospeh’s parents - who have asked the Scottish Government for permission to take on the running of the school themselves.

They are still awaiting a final decision from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

If given the final approval from councillors, the new school will be the fourth to be built through the council’s Primary School Improvement Programme (PSIP) and is scheduled to open in summer 2018.

It follows on from the opening of Lairdsland Primary in Kirkintilloch last year and Lenzie Meadow Primary this summer, with Holy Trinity Primary in Kirkintilloch and Thomas Muir Primary in Bishopbriggs set to open in Spring 2017.

The application was lodged by the council through architects Holmes Miller and outlined the building layout with its 17 classrooms, playground, sports pitch and landscaping.

Chair of East Dunbartonshire’s Planning Board, Councillor Billy Hendry, said: “This decision by the Planning Board facilitates the delivery of a state of the art primary school within Bearsden.”

“Following planning approval, the programme for delivery of the new school for St Joseph’s and St Andrew’s can now move to the next stage.