Raising the flag for equality in the LGBT community

The Rainbow Flag was raised at East Dunbartonshire Council HQ recently in support of the LGBT Community at the start of LGBT History Month.

The event is celebrated in the UK each year in February and is an opportunity to focus on the eradication of all prejudice towards homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in our communities.

Council Leader Rhondda Geekie was joined by representatives of the Equality Engagement Group and two local LGBT Youth group members, Stuart and Aimee, who raised the flag at the Southbank Marina HQ on Wednesday (February 1).

Councillor Geekie said no-one should experience hate or prejudice for who they are.

Cllr Geekie said: “We have a proud tradition of support for the LGBT community here in East Dunbartonshire. I’m delighted to be able to raise the Rainbow flag to demonstrate our commitment to eliminating all forms of discrimination and prejudice throughout this area.

“No-one should experience prejudice or hate for who they are and by flying the flag in LGBT History month we are demonstrating our support.”

Stuart was delighted to be involved with the Council and Partners raising the Rainbow flag. He said it is a huge support to young people in the area: “There is an excellent network of support here in East Dunbartonshire and it was great to come along today and see all these representatives standing together and showing their commitment.

“Raising the Rainbow flag is a massive boost to young people in the area.”

He added: “It’s a huge support and a reminder that everyone has a role to play in making sure there is no discrimination.”

Youth groups for LGBT+ young people and their friends and allies meet every week in East Dunbartonshire. ‘Easties’ meet every Monday night in Kirkintilloch and ‘Westies’ meet every Tuesday night in Bearsden. To find out more information email info@lgbtyouth.org.uk, text 07786 202 370 or call 07785 456 119.

Further information about LGBT History Month, LGBT+ resources or LGBT+ related support is available online at www.lgbtyouth.org.uk.