Two new East Dunbartonshire primaries ready to open in April

Topping out ceremonies have been held to mark the completion of brickwork at the new Holy Trinity Primary School, in Kirkintilloch, and in Bishopbriggs at the new Thomas Muir Primary School and Cleddens Early Learning & Childcare Centre (CEL&CC).

Final bricks were laid by East Dunbartonshire Council Leader Rhondda Geekie with help from school and nursery pupils looking forward to their first day in the new buildings.

Holy Trinity Primary School topping out.

The centre opens on Thursday, April 20, while the schools open on Friday, April 21.

Both schools and the CEL&CC are being delivered in partnership with hub West Scotland as part of the council’s controversial Primary School Improvement Programme (PSIP).

The £8.7m Holy Trinity Primary is being built on the site of the existing St Flannan’s Primary to replace it and St Agatha’s Primary.

Meanwhile in Bishopbriggs, the £12.4m Thomas Muir Primary is being built on the site of the existing Woodhill Primary to replace it and Auchinairn Primary. Cleddens Early Learning & Childcare Centre is now part of the school campus.

Council Leader Rhondda Geekie said: “It won’t be long now until both these schools and Cleddens Early Learning & Childcare Centre are full of excited children and staff getting on with the business of learning and teaching in modern, well-equipped buildings with facilities, services, furniture and fittings of the highest standard.

“It is wonderful to be marking the end of the construction phase and looking forward to seeing the finishing touches being put in place, ready for business after the Easter holiday.”

Chief Executive of hub West Scotland, Iain Marley added: “We are excited and proud to be nearing completion on Thomas Muir and Holy Trinity Primary Schools. Our partnership with East Dunbartonshire Council is deeply valued and through this we have had the privileged opportunity to deliver four new schools through the Primary School Improvement Programme and we look forward to a further school reaching the contract completion stage. These new schools take forward the successful principles that were established by the pioneering reference design at Lairdsland Primary School and we are confident that the new facilities will provide a very high quality learning environment and have a hugely positive impact on the local communities.”

The new schools and centre are designed to support Curriculum for Excellence with flexible, open, learning spaces that support the many different approaches to learning including class teaching, group work and individual learning.

They feature Wi-Fi throughout, classrooms with LCD touchscreens, open and airy corridors, multi-purpose halls, covered outdoor learning areas, comfortable dining spaces and both buildings boast modern and bright décor.

These new primary schools follow the successful delivery of two other brand new schools by East Dunbartonshire Council: Lairdsland Primary in Kirkintilloch which opened in April 2015; and Lenzie Meadow Primary which opened in August 2016.

Councillor Geekie continued: “This is another milestone in our programme of school improvement and I look forward to coming back to these buildings once they are open and hearing from pupils, teachers and staff.”