Eight great good causes

The Chryston & Muirhead Business Community recently gave eight local good causes a donation of £250 each to help support and expand their ongoing activities.

The beneficiaries were St Barbara’s Youth Club, Bedlay Community Football Club, Chryston & Muirhead Gala Day, Special Olympics Scotland West, 1st Chryston Boys Brigade, Chryston High School, Chryston Community Church and the P.A.L.S Group.

Chryston Church minister Mark Malcolm welcomed the donation, which will be used to help run the Hub community cafe and provide a school clothing bank and a homework club.

He explained: “The two main thrusts of the projects are focused around supporting families and dealing with loneliness.

“It is based on the idea of a community hub with family time being part of it.”

The cheque was presented by group members Andrew Slaven (ELS Bathroom & Kitchen Studio) and Derek Dempsey (Greenwood Insurances).

Speaking about the group’s donation Derek Dempsey said: “As a group we are delighted to support this local initiative that can make a real difference to the people that live in our community”.

“Hopefully by being able to expand their offering The Hub will continue to play a key role in supporting local families”.