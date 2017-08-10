Elderly couple’s lucky escape after car crashes into wall at Torrance

Two pensioners had a lucky escape after their car crashed into a wall and flipped on to its side at Torrance last night.

The accident happened around 7.10pm at the roundabout to the village on the back road between Kirkintilloch and Bearsden.

No other vehicle was involved.

The elderly man and woman in the Volkswagen Golf were treated at the scene by ambulance but police said they are not believed to have been seriously hurt.

Shocked motorists stopped to help and called the emergency services.

Traffic was tailed back for several hours as a result of the accident.