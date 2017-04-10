Elderly man threatened by armed robber in own home

Detectives are appealing for information after an elderly man was robbed in his own home in the west end of Glasgow on Saturday (April 8).

A male forced his way into a 73-year-old man’s property in Danes Crescent at around 8.55pm and threatened him with a knife before making off with a quantity of cash.

The suspect is described as around 6ft tall, of medium build and between 20 to 30 years old. He was wearing a dark hooded top, dark coloured trousers and a balaclava which possibly looked like a spiderman mask.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Detective Inspector Jim McLauchlan said: “An elderly man has been subjected to a terrifying ordeal within his own home and it absolutely vital that we trace the despicable individual responsible.

“We understand that the suspect may also have attempted to get into other properties nearby and so I would appeal to anyone who may have noticed someone acting suspiciously in the area yesterday evening to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at Drumchapel CID via 101. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.