Enjoy a great family day in Lennox Park

Milngavie Week events are being held all this week and the final one will be a fantastic day of fun for families in Lennox Park on Sunday, June 18, between 10am and 4pm.

One of the Milngavie Week organisers, Callum Christie, said: “Why not take a picnic and enjoy a fantastic day in the park?

“There will be something for everyone, and all the entertainment is absolutely free.”

Events include a teddy bear’s picnic and storytelling, treasure hunt, a Pétanque (similar to boules) competition, drone flying competitio, Fit in 30 - Dance Keep Fit, skate park exhibition, face painting, green wood carving, a community orchard tree planting ceremony and a children’s and adult’s raffle.

There will also be a Dr Bike Fixit Pop-up Workshop.

Callum added: “This is a great opportunity to get riding again. There will be a series of led bike rides off road, suitable for all ages.

“This initiative is supported by Cycling UK. If your bike needs a minor repair to make it road worthy, then why not bring it along to get it fixed for FREE by Dr Bike.”

For more details please visit www.milngavieweek.co.uk.

Or pick up your FREE programme of events in local shops.