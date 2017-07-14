Enjoy a ‘wheely’ great day on your bike

Keen cyclists from across Glasgow are invited to join Forestry Commission Scotland on a bike ride out of the city and through the surrounding woodlands next weekend.

On Saturday (July 22), Forestry Commission Scotland is hosting a ‘Woodland Wheels’ day out for those who want to explore Scotland’s great outdoors.

Riders will be cycling from the Bike Station in Glasgow’s west end, and carrying on for 17 miles along the Kelvin Walkway (NCR 756) and Forth Clyde Canal (NCR 754) to Nethercroy woods.

This month’s Woodland Wheels event is aimed at more intermediate cyclists and is part of Forestry Commission Scotland’s Engagement programme, which encourages and supports a diverse range of minority groups to visit Scotland’s woodlands.

People new to Glasgow are also encouraged to join the cycle so they can find out more about their new local forests and woodlands.

Romena Huq, engagement officer at Forestry Commission Scotland, said: “Cycling through our woodlands is a great way to get a bit further afield, exploring the stunning scenery Scotland has to offer, whilst spotting some wildlife on the way.

“An expert herbalist will also be joining the cycle to point out common trees and plants and their medicinal properties.

“Forestry Commission Scotland works together with local communities to organise events like these to encourage people from diverse backgrounds to spend time in their local woodlands and greenspaces.

“Our Woodland Wheels Rides programme offers people who wouldn’t normally get the chance to get outdoors and explore on a bike for free.”

All Woodland Wheels events are free to attend and bikes are provided by Forestry Commission Scotland free of charge and should be booked in advance. If you would like to take part in the cycle this Saturday, book your place by emailing zara.cycling@gmail.com.

For more information about the Woodland Wheels series of events contact Romena Huq romena.huq@forestry.gsi.gov.uk.

Event details

Date: Saturday 22nd 2017

Time: 10am – 5pm (please be there for 9.30am)

Location: Bike Station, 65 Haugh Road, Glasgow, G3 8TX

Take a packed lunch.