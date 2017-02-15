Billy the Train pulls into Milton of Campsie Station

Train spotters and visitors to Milton of Campsie Railway Station have been enjoying the arrival of the first train at the station for over 50 years.

Billy the Train, which now has pride of place on the Strathkelvin Railway Walkway near the former station’s platform, is actually cleverly disguised seating that has been installed in tribute to the late Councillor Charles Kennedy J.P. who sadly passed away in July 2012.

The idea for the bench came from the Milton of Campsie Senior Citizens Association, who bought it in tribute to the former East Dunbartonshire councillor.

After discussions with East Dunbartonshire Council’s Streetscene Technical Support Team, a suitable location was found for ‘Billy’ at Milton of Campsie Railway Station.

Situated on the Strathkelvin Railway Walkway and the John Muir Trail, ‘Billy’ is guaranteed to catch the eye of both adults and children alike.

The Streetscene Technical Support Team provided additional value by installing hard standing around the train and assisting the Milton of Campsie Senior Citizens Association to install ‘Billy’ on site.

Convener of Neighbourhood Services, Councillor Stewart MacDonald, said: “Billy the Train is a fantastic new addition to Milton of Campsie and greatly enhances the area by providing an attractive feature for visitors and residents alike.

“It is a fitting memorial to Councillor Kennedy and will ensure that he is remembered in the area where he carried out so much good work.

Milton of Campsie Senior Citizens Association member Rosemary McAloon said the group are delighted with the end result.

Rosemary added: “We had a look at a number of options but when we saw Billy the Train we fell in love with it.

“It is for the people of the village to enjoy. The response since it has been installed has been excellent with lots of people stopping to take photos and children wanting to play on it. I think it will be well-used.”