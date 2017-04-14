Council leader denies changes to bin collection in North Lanarkshire

North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue has denied there is any plan to reduce bin collections.

The council’s waste management team allegedly hoped to reduce general waste uplifts to only once every three weeks to save £6m and promote more recycling.

However, Councillor Logue denied any knowledge of the proposal and insisted that if Labour are returned to power in next month’s North Lanarkshire Council election then he will ensure the current service remains in place.

He said: “There has never been a proposal to change waste management cycles and as such, any suggestion that collections are due to change to three-weekly are incorrect.

“This is not happening, full stop. If re-elected, Labour will make sure bins are collected on the same cycles as they are at present.”