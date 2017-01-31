Cycling investment at Bishopbriggs

More people will be able to cycle and park at Bishopbriggs Station thanks to fresh investment from ScotRail.

A total of 14 bike spaces are being created between now and March - adding to spaces which were recently installed at Hillfoot Station, Bearsden.

ScotRail has also recently installed new cycle spaces at Lenzie Station.

The bike parking at Hillfoot, Bishopbriggs and Lenzie is part of Abellio’s franchise agreement to increase facilities at ScotRail stations across the country, in order to promote cycling generally as well as the benefits of a healthier lifestyle.

Councillor Alan Moir, convener of development and regeneration in East Dunbartonshire, said: “I welcome this fresh investment in cycling facilities at ScotRail’s station - tying in with our work as a Council to promote sustainable transport.

“There are challenges surrounding parking at stations so any additional capacity is good news and will hopefully help people to access sustainable transport - such as cycling and trains.

“We are working closely with partners such as ScotRail to ensure people can access rail services in their own local communities.

“The investment at Bishopbriggs Station comes as progress continues to be made on the relief road.

“When phase four is finished in the summer, the existing Westerhill Road and bridge will become an active travel corridor for pedestrians and cyclists - linking north and south Bishopbriggs.”

Councillor Moir added, “Vehicle emissions have a huge effect on the quality of the air we breathe, and with many East Dunbartonshire residents commuting to and from work each day, the Council is committed to promoting alternatives to the car.

“Air pollution is constantly monitored in the area and there are two Air Quality Management Areas - one in Bishopbriggs and one in Bearsden. An action plan is currently in place for Bishopbriggs while a draft action plan for Bearsden is being developed.”

David Lister, ScotRail Alliance sustainability and safety assurance director, said: “The new cycle parking facilities at Bishopbriggs Station underline our commitment to making sustainable integrated travel options as easy as we can possibly make them.

“Cycling is a great way for people of all age groups to increase their level of physical activity and improve their health and wellbeing for all as more people leave cars at home.”