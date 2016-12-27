Friends united will help Mugdock Park grow places

A friendly new scheme has been launched to help a popular country park continue to blossom.

People are being urged to become ‘Friends of Mugdock Country Park’ and help ensure it grows from strength to strength.

Becoming a member will help to support Mugdock in future developments and will also secure a range of exclusive benefits, including: complimentary history trail and wildlife leaflet; a 10 per cent discount in the Visitor Centre Shop; priority booking for theatre tickets; regular exclusive offers and promotions from all other park businesses; annual membership costs £15 for individuals or £25 for a family.

Councillor Eric Gotts, chair of Mugdock Country Park Joint Management Committee, recently launched the scheme and urged people to find out more.

He said: “We’re looking forward to another successful year at Mugdock Country Park. There are exciting times ahead and the support of our many visitors remains essential.

“The new Friends scheme is an innovative way of ensuring the park continues to grow from strength to strength.

“As well as supporting Mugdock, the initiative will provide members with exclusive benefits.

“I know people from East Dunbartonshire and beyond value the park and its wonderful attractions highly, so I hope they will help get involved and become official Friends of Mugdock.”

There are exciting plans ahead for 2017 - including the return of the MugStock festival of music and merriment - from July 28 to 31.

Visit www.mugdock-country-park.org.uk for more information, e-mail mugdockinfo@eastdunbarton.gov.uk or call 0141 956 6100.