MSP calls for demolition of derelict flats and construction of affordable housing

MSP Gil Paterson is calling on a derelict block of flats to be pulled down in Bearsden, and replaced with a modern affordable front-and-backdoor housing.

Concerns have been raised by constituents that the old block of 8-28 Nithsdale Crescent is a magnet for youths causing antisocial behaviour.

It is understood East Dunbartonshire Council who owns the surrounding land has bought two flats in the block in a bid to repair the asbestos-ridden building, which has been abandoned for five months,

Bearsden North Community Council’s chairman has indicated they would support any opportunity to redevelop the area.

On May 24, Mr Paterson wrote to the deputy chief executive of East Dunbartonshire Council, Thomas Glen, probing the possibility of the revitalisation of the space.

The MSP has maintained it would be more environmentally and financially viable to tear the block down and rebuild modern affordable homes with gardens and front and back doors.

He said: “The flats at 8 to 28 Nithsdale Crescent are well beyond repair, riddled with water damage, plagued by asbestos and a hotspot for antisocial behaviour. The block is a complete eyesore and getting worse every day and bringing down the general amenity for those living close by. We do not want any young people being injured inside them.

“Constituents of mine are being driven out of their communities because there is not enough affordable housing in places like Bearsden and Milngavie. This is an opportunity to tackle this problem.

“As opposed to renovating this derelict property, which would be costly both environmentally and financially, I propose we demolish it and build a modern affordable housing development. The current building is completely out of kilter with surrounding properties

“To this effect, I have written to Thomas Glen, deputy chief executive of East Dunbartonshire Council, probing the possibility this can be done among other questions regarding the flats.”

Gordon Cox, chairman of Bearsden North Community Council, has backed the MSP’s idea.

He said: “Bearsden North CC would support any opportunity to replace redundant property with affordable housing, which is in urgent need in Bearsden North. Indeed, any suitable property or land in the ownership of the public sector should be considered for affordable housing before being disposed of on the open market.”