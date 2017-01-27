Eva wins school’s first leader award

Turnbull High student Eva Ralston (pictured) has won the Young Active School Leader award for this term.

This new award covers all Secondary School pupil volunteers across East Dunbartonshire area and aims to recognise the contributions of Young Leaders of the Active schools programme.

Eva’s dedication and enthusiasm over this academic term saw her receive numerous nominations from staff of both Turnbull High School and St Matthews Primary School.

The criteria for this prestigious award included being supportive of the Active Schools programme in achieving targets, being proactive in encouraging more pupils to become engaged in physical activity and also investing time in extra-curricular activities around the local area.

Eva said: “I’m really pleased that I won this award because I was up against Secondary pupils and Young Leaders from all of East Dunbartonshire.

“I love to be involved in sports in and out of school and personally.

“It’s always great to see how the pupils advance and fulfil the potential that they have,

and also see that they have learned from what I have taught them.”

She said special thanks were due to Active Schools Coordinator Nikki, and the Turnbull PE

department.

She aims to use the award to further her future within sport as she says it will allow her to apply for teams and panels within Sport Scotland.