Eve quizzes the stars

A teenager got up-close and personal with some of the biggest names in music at a record-breaking concert recently.

Eve Macdonald (15), from Bearsden, was chosen to be a showbiz reporter at Tartan Gig, Girlguiding Scotland’s biggest ever pop concert, which attracted an audience of 8,000 to the SECC Hydro.

Eve, who is a Young Leader with the 9th Milngavie Guides, had the chance to put her burning questions to a star-studded line-up including Jess Glynne, Pixie Lott, and Louisa Johnson.

She said: “Getting to interview some of my favourite singers was a brilliant experience. I was a bit nervous beforehand but everyone turned out to be really friendly.

“My favourite part was finding out what Pixie Lott got up to when she was a Brownie and chatting to her about camping, which we both love!”