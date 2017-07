The latest exhibition to arrive at the Lillie Art Gallery, in Milngavie, is a collection of works by artist Marie Barbour entitled ‘Seasons Dancing’.

She produces a range of works on paper and oil paintings from her studio in Glasgow’s East End, with nature being the main subject.

The pictured image is of the Kelpies on the Forth & Clyde Canal, painted as part of a residency at Scottish Canals funded by Creative Scotland.

The exhibition is open until August 3.