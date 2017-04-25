Fair Trade scheme is a roaring success

Business is booming at a recently-opened Fair Trade shop and cafe to such an extent that new volunteers are urgently needed.

The shop, which donates all profits to charity, opened at the start of March in Gavin’s Mill, in Milngavie.

Liz Ibbotson, one of the project trustees, said: “Due to its location right next to the Tesco car park and the novelty value of a new venue in the area, we were expecting to be quite busy, but the sheer volume of visitors and customers has far exceeded our expectations.

“If anyone has a spare half day a week or more, we would love to hear from them.”

Email volunteer@gavinsmill.org.