Fears grow for missing woman who failed to turn up for work

Police are appealing to the public for help to trace a woman who has been missing for two days.

The family of Karen Brown (47), from Kirkwood Ave, Clydebank, are desperately worried about her.

She failed to turn up for work at a supermarket in town where she was due to begin her shift at 10am on Saturday October 14.

Police say it is completely out of character for Karen to do this.

She is described as white, about 5 ft 6 in height, of medium build, with collar length brown hair and has hazel eyes. It is not known what she is wearing.

Sergeant Andy Barron, Clydebank Police Office said: “Karen, who has never been missing before, had already got up and left her home prior to her husband getting up around 7am.

“It’s not at all like her to leave without saying goodbye and she left without her handbag, purse and mobile phone which again, is very unusual.

“She was due at her work later in the morning but, when her husband went to collect her around 8pm, he was told she didn’t come into work and hadn’t called them to say she wouldn’t be in.

“All of this is out of character for Karen, who is described as a quiet woman who keeps herself to herself, and so her family and ourselves we are becoming very concerned for her well-being.

“Officers have been speaking to family, friends and colleagues, checking CCTV, in an effort to trace her and specialist search officers are currently at her home and around the route between there and her work to try and find her.

“As we said, it’s not like Karen to miss her work and not be in contact with her family, so we would appeal to anyone who has been her since the early hours of yesterday morning or who knows where she is to get in touch.

“Her family are really worried and want her to come home.

“Any information on Karen’s whereabouts can be passed to officers at Clydebank Police Office via 101. Please quote reference number 3818 of the 14 October 2017.”