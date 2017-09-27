Feel Good Fortnight will lift your spirits

If the long autumn nights get you down then East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust’s Feel Good fortnight could be the thing to give you a boost.

The Feel Good Book & Arts Festival has gone from strength-to-strength since it was launched in 2015 and it returns for 2017 with a wide range of exciting activities.

Sandy Marshall, Chair of EDLC Trust, said: “Research has shown that creativity in any form, including attending a cultural event or space is a real contributor to a sense of well-being, so why not try out one of our arts activities.

“From Relaxing Reads, insights into the rock scene of the 60s, 70s and 80s to a conversation with a top Scottish crime writer, there will be something happening at a time and place to suit all.”

The Festival welcomes award-winning writer Val McDermid, one of the biggest names in crime writing, to Bearsden Community Hub Main Hall on Thursday, October 19 (7pm) where she will be in conversation with acclaimed journalist Graham Spiers discussing her life and work. The show, which costs £12, will include a Q&A session with the audience and will be followed by a booksigning.

The free Heroines in the Archives session, created by the Glasgow Women’s Library, celebrates the lives and historic contribution of women in Scotland. The event, for over 16s, is being held in Bearsden Community Hub Lesser Hall on Tuesday, October 17 (10am-12pm).

There’s also an array of events in the Feel Good programme aimed at children and families.

Feel Good Fun - WordSculptures is a fun drawing and sculpture workshop. Be inspired by words, shapes and scale and work with a real life artist designing and creating totally unique sculptures during a fast paced fun packed day of creativity. Costing £10, the session is aimed at 8-11 year olds and will be held on Monday, October 16 in the Milngavie CE Centre.

Or you can learn how to do some comic style drawings of yourself or a family member at the Comic Lines session at the Lillie Art Gallery in Milngavie on Saturday, October 14 (2-4pm).

The programme is available online or in all Trust buildings.

Councillor Jim Gibbons convenor of the place, neighbourhood & corporate assets committee, said: “Come along, join in the fun and take some time out to feel good.”

To book a place at one of the sessions, please visit www.booking.edlc.co.uk/horizons/culture or call 0141 777 3143.