Festival line-up announced

This year’s events to celebrate Scotland’s ‘father of democracy’ and one of Bishopbriggs’ most famous sons have been announced.

The Thomas Muir Festival will once again train the spotlight on one of Scotland’s greatest sons - who was persecuted and eventually banished in 1793 for his work to champion reform, freedom of speech and voting rights for all.

The inspirational figure’s strong links to East Dunbartonshire ar celebrated every year by the Friends of Thomas Muir, who organise a festival in his memory - supported by East Dunbartonshire Council.

Now in its seventh year, the 2017 Thomas Muir Festival will include a number of events including, on Wednesday, November 8, the Thomas Muir Symposium entitled ‘Scottish and English Radicals’, featuring talks and music from the academic community, secondary school pupils and members of local history societies.

Meanwhile, from November 18-December 24 the Thomas Muir Coffee Shop with host this year’s East Dunbartonshire Schools Art Exhibition.

Artwork submitted by schools from across East Dunbartonshire will be shortlisted by a panel of judges.

And on Friday, November 24, Cadder Parish Church will be the venue for ‘Karen Matheson in Concert’.

Featuring the lead singer of Capercaillie in what is a unique, intimate venue with superb acoustics, Stevie Lawrence and Fiona Cuthill will provide support. Tickets are priced at £18.

Festival organiser Jimmy Watson said: “We’re delighted to announce this year’s festival events - which combine art, education, entertainment and talks.

“The festival offers an eclectic mix - shining light on the life and times of a true Scottish hero.

“We’re particularly delighted to be able to announce that famed Scottish international singer/songwriter Karen Matheson of Capercaillie will be coming to Bishopbriggs.

“The Thomas Muir 250 window at Cadder Church - where Thomas Muir was an elder - will make a fabulous backdrop.

“We also have some fantastic news that we plan announcing at this year’s symposium.”

Councillor Jim Gibbons, Convener of East Dunbartonshire Council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, added: “The council is proud to continue supporting the festival as it enters its seventh year.

“It’s great that East Dunbartonshire schools and young people are once again involved in celebrating Thomas Muir through a number of interesting and innovative events.”

For more information visit www.thomasmuir.co.uk or find the festival on Facebook and Twitter.