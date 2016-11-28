Festive lights switch-on Milngavie

Don’t forget that Milngavie’s Christmas lights will be switched on this weekend and the town will host it’s first ever St Andrew’s Festival.

This celebration of Scottish culture and heritage is being held this Saturday, December 3, from 12pm until 6.30pm, with the lights switch-on at 6.30pm.

The town will be filled with Scottish music, Highland dancing, a pipe band parade, free tasting of Scotland’s Natural Larder dishes, Scottish market, ceilidh music and Alistair Kellock, former Scotland rugby captain, will officially switch on the lights.

There will be arts and craft activities, puppet storytelling, face painting and even special appearances from Disney’s Frozen characters Elsa and Olaf!

This event, organised by Milngavie Business Improvement District (BID) has received support as a part of Scotland’s Winter Festivals, funded by EventScotland.