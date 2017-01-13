Film tells the story of town’s cast iron history

Stories and memories forged in Kirkintilloch’s iconic industries will be showcased in a unique film being shown later this month.

‘Shoulder to Shoulder’ follows the history of local iron foundries through personal recollections.

It is a documentary made by artist Becky Sik and volunteers Paul Monaghan, Jim Cuzen and Lauren Forrest.

The film is being shown on Thursday, January 26 at 7pm in the Barony Chambers, Cowgate, and entry is free.

The screening will mark the launch of the Made in Kirkintilloch Project - which is being led by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust, with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund and East Dunbartonshire Council.

As well as the fascinating film, people can find out more about the Industrial Heritage Centre being created on the upper floor of revamped Kirkintilloch Town Hall.

Made in Kirkintilloch aims to engage the local community with the town’s industrial heritage through the display and interpretation of museum and archive collections.

It includes a two-year programme of activities inspired by the town?s history.

The programme will work with a range of groups and schools across the community, using the expertise of artists and heritage specialists.

Councillor Anne Jarvis, EDLC Trust Chair, said: “The documentary on Kirkintilloch’s foundries is a fascinating glimpse into the past of the town, and a fitting way to launch Made in Kirkintilloch - an exciting

project which aims to inspire individuals, groups and schools.

“Kirkintilloch has a rich industrial past - from the Lion Foundry and its iconic red telephone boxes to the world famous puffers which once sailed the Forth and Clyde Canal.”

The new town hall is due to open in late summer this year.