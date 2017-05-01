Fire at local beauty spot

Firefighters worked fast to put out a grass fire at Loch Ardinning Nature Reserve near Strathblane yesterday (Sunday, April 30).

Walkers reported smoke billowing from the nature reserve which is managed by the Scottish Wildlife Trust.

Scorched grass at Loch Ardinning - picture courtesy of Sam Walker.

Sam Walker (30), who was out for a walk at the loch, said: “It looked quite dramatic and we wondered what was on fire.

“I’m glad the fire fighters managed to put it out so quickly because it could have spread quite far across the grass.

“Luckily the wind was blowing the flames towards the loch which helped to contain it.”

An area of grassland next to the loch, measuring about 30 metres by 50 metres, was burnt by the fire which started around 4.30pm.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to reports of a small grass fire at Loch Ardinning near Strathblane at 4.30pm on Sunday, April 30.

“One fire appliance attended and firefighters extinguished the fire using beaters.

“There were no casualties and the area was made safe before the crew left the scene.”

Firefighters did not know what caused the blaze.