Fire crews called out to science park after spillage

Fire crews were called out to the West of Scotland Science Park yesterday morning following reports of a gas spillage.

It took the emergency services the best part of a day to ensure the area near Garscube Sports Complex off Maryhill Road, a main artery from Bearsden to the city centre, was made safe.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “SFRS was alerted at 10.43am on Monday, October 23 to reports of a gas spillage within a building.

“Operations Control immediately mobilised two appliances and an Environmental Protection Unit to the premises at Maryhill Road near Glasgow.

“The SFRS’ Detection, Identification and Monitoring (DIM) Unit was also sent to the scene.”

The firefighters worked in protective gas tight suits with on-site staff and a scientific adviser to analyse the gas.

They were finally able to ensure the area was safe around 5.30pm.

The West of Scotland Science Park is a joint initiative between Scottish Enterprise and the Universities of Glasgow and Strathclyde.