Fire victim Bex Williams says thankyou

The woman journalist badly injured in a Milngavie blaze in which her boyfriend tragically died has expressed her gratitude to emergency services personnel.

Rebecca Williams, (24), known as Bex, was discharged from hospital on Thursday, and has released a statement through Heart, part of the Global Radio station where she works.

She was in a critical condition in the wake of a fire at the family home of boyfriend Cameron Logan on New Year’s Day.

Mr Logan’s parents were treated for smoke inhalation, and the family’s pet dog died in the fire.

This week Ms Williams said: “I am so grateful to the fire crews, paramedics and police officers, and to all the hospital staff who have looked after me.

“I’m getting stronger every day, with my family and friends around me.”

Blair Logan, (26) appeared in court on Monday charged with murdering Cameron, his brother, and also faces charges of assault to injury, danger to life and attempted murder.