Firefighter Grant gets his kit on for SSPCA

Pollok firefighter Grant Carnachan is taking part in tomorrow’s Great Scottish Run in costume - but it isn’t the time-honoured fancy dress.

He’s set himself thd daunting challenge of running in full firefighter kit and breathing apparatus, all to help animals charity the SSPCA, a cause that’s very close to his heart.

His fundraising bid will also help the Firefighters Charity.

Glasgow’s SSPCA centre manager Anna O’Donnell said: “We have a huge amount of respect for anyone who sets themselves such a challenge and it’s something to be very proud of.

“By taking part in fundraising events like this our supporters are helping us care for more abused, abandoned and abused animals.

“We really admire Grant’s dedication as he’s running with full equipment and breathing apparatus, which weighs around 23kg, so it won’t be an easy run.”

Grant said: “I’m raising money for the Scottish SPCA and the Fire Fighters Charity and want to help them as much as I can.

“They’re great charities and I see this as my way of being able to give back to them.

“I was recently on holiday in Mauritius but that didn’t stop me training – instead I had a beautiful view running along the beach and also did some training at the resort gym.”

If you would like to help Grant reach his target you can donate here: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/GrantCarnachan