Firefighters called to fight school blaze

Firefighters rushed to a primary school building last week after a blaze broke out at around 8.30pm on Friday, June 16.

The cause of the fire at the former St Flannan’s Primary School, in Kirkintilloch, is currently unknown.

The building sits next to the new Holy Trinity School which was officially opened this week and houses pupils from the former St Flannan’s and St Agatha’s primaries.

Thomas Glen, Depute Chief Executive - Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets said: “The now vacant St. Flannan’s PS is managed by our build partner Morgan Sindall.

“The fire was reported about 9pm and the Fire Service attended immediately, staying until 10.30pm. Nobody was injured and no structural damage was done. There is security at the site which is now being reviewed.”