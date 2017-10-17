Firefighters soak up suds to help officers in need

Firefighters from Bishopbriggs worked up a lather on Saturday to raise almost £400 for a charity close to their hearts.

Motorists queued up at a fundraising car wash at the local station in aid of the National Firefighters Charity.

Some young volunteers also lent a hand as fire officers soaked up the suds for the good cause.

The car wash is held annually for the charity which helps support injured firefighters across the country.