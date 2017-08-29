First birthday party for Finsbay this weekend

Finsbay bar and restaurant will celebrate it’s first birthday this Friday (September 1) with a special event called “Finsbay we are one”.

One of the directors, Billy Milligan from Bearsden, said: “Wow! What a year it has been.

“To celebrate our first year in business, and to thank the everyone for their amazing support, we are hosting a special event this Friday from 9pm to 1am.

“The night will include live music and excellent DJs and as always our vast array of drinks to help you celebrate and get loose.

“We are proud to be owned and run by people from the local community and this night is to say thank you to the people of Milngavie and Bearsden for embracing us and making Finsbay such a success.

“We can’t wait to celebrate with you on the night. No tickets required so just turn up and party with us.”

Live music from Mic Clark and DJ’S: Rob Etherson, Scott Rowan, Campezi and guest appearance from Billy Milligan.

Free Admission