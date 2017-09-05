First Glasgow service changes during Pedal for Scotland

Local bus operator First Glasgow is advising passengers of changes to services during the Pedal for Scotland event on Sunday, 10 September

With a number of streets in the city centre and east end due to be closed during the annual cycling event, First Glasgow has published information detailing alternative routes and stops on its website, with information also available on social media and on vehicles.

Diversions will be in place between 5am and 1pm on Sunday – or earlier, depending on the finishing time.

Temporary arrangements will be put in place for the following services between 10.45am and 1pm, with more details available on the First Glasgow website:

Service 2 towards Airdrie

Service 2 towards Faifley

Services 38, 38A, 38B, 38C towards Easterhouse, Chryston and Barlanark

Services 38, 38A, 38B, 38C towards city centre

Service 38E towards Baillieston

Service 38E towards city centre

Service 41 towards Easterhouse

Service 41 towards city centre

Service 43 towards Easterhouse

Service 43 towards Parkhead

Service 46

Services 60 and 60A

Service 90 towards Braehead

Service 90 towards Partick

Passengers are also advised that it will not be possible for services to travel east or west via Trongate and Gallowgate/London Road from 5am to 10.45am. As a result, services will also be diverted via Ballater Street and Bridgeton at this time.

Passengers are advised to board on Glassford Street for the following services heading south and east:

Service 2

Service 18

Services 60/60A

Service 61

Service 240

Service 255

Service 263

First Glasgow Managing Director, Andrew Jarvis, said: “Pedal for Scotland is one of the biggest events in the city’s calendar and attracts thousands of spectators and participants.

“We’re keen to make customers aware of our alternative arrangements, to ensure spectators and other customers can use our services during the period when diversions are in place.

“We’d also like to extend our best wishes to everyone taking part in the various bike rides on Sunday.”