First Minister’s drops in on local voters

Nicola Sturgeon made flying (literally) visits to Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East today, as part of the SNP election campaign.

The First Minister was also set to visit locations including Argyll, Clydesdale and Tweeddale aboard the party’s election campaign helicopter.

Her tour coincided with what has been described as a major pro-independence march through Glasgow today, said to have involved 17,000 people.

The SNP leader argues Scotland could be pivotal in determining the outcome of the poll across the UK, because of what’s claimed to be a faltering Tory campaign.

She claims that while the Conservatives may still win “electing strong SNP voices is only the way to keep the Tories in check.”

She said: “Tory MPs will simply rubber stamp whatever toxic policies Theresa May wants to railroad through — whether that’s a smash and grab on pensions, deeper cuts to welfare, the abhorrent rape clause or further cuts to public services. SNP MPs will never give her that free hand.”