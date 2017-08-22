Five expected in court over alleged drugs offences

Four men and a woman have been arrested over alleged drugs offences following intelligence-led operations in Springburn and Cranhill.

They were expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court today.

Police staged a raid on a property in Crowlin Crescent at around 5pm yesterday and seized drugs, then at 8pm officers searched another property in Galloway Street, Springburn.

Two men, aged 37 and 41 and one woman, aged 29, have been arrested in connection with the seizures.

A further raid in Possilpark led to another two men, aged 43 and 57, being arrested in connection with alleged drugs offences.

Altogether police seized about 600g of what is believed to be cocaine, carrying an estimated street value of £24,000, and 650g of what is believed to be heroin, with an estimated atreet valuev of more than £34,000.