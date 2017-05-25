Flying the flag

Torrance Primary School has been awarded their fourth Green Flag from Eco Schools Scotland. The pupil council, pupils and staff worked on various topics including litter, food education and transport.

School lunch and transport surveys were carried out and, as part of the Queen’s 90th Birthday celebrations, the school took part in the national ‘Clean for the Queen’ Campaign. A school spokesperson said: “We are very grateful to all helpers and volunteers from the energy company SSE and Asda who helped us achieve our 4 th Green Flag.”