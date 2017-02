A football supporter from Lennoxtown has been cleared of singing a pro-IRA song during a Scottish Premier League game.

Ben McKillop (33) was accused of conduct “likely to incite public disorder” by chanting the song on the day of a Motherwell-Celtic fixture at Fir Park last April.

Two police officers gave evidence at Hamilton Sheriff Court where McKillop denied any wrongdoing.

Sheriff Mark Thorley found him not guilty after trial.