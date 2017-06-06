Fun and games down at the farm this weekend

This Sunday, June 11, Caledonian Estate near Kirkintilloch is opening its gates to members of the public for the first ‘LEAF Open Farm Sunday’ event on Easter Cadder Farm.

This weekend’s event, which has been organised by Galbraith and CBRE, will showcase the fascinating world of farming and estate management.

As well as being a fun and informative day out for all the family, LEAF Open Farm Sunday also gives visitors the opportunity to see first-hand all that goes on around the estate, the important roles our local farmers and estate workers hold, and the impact their work has on all our lives.

This event is one of hundreds of farms across the country which will be welcoming visitors on June 11 as part of the farming industry’s annual open day.

Activities and live demonstrations at Easter Cadder Farm will include:

- Machinery, livestock and arable cropping displays.

- Galbraith display, as the managing agents for Caledonian Estate.

- Fishing display, fly tying and casting demonstration.

- Gundog display.

- Composting display and talk from Coach House Trust.

- ‘Have a go at hedge planting’ with the estate maintenance team.

- Chain-sawing demonstration.

- Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) display and activities.

- Beat the Goalie competition.

- A display on fly tipping and rural crime.

- A display from the local fire brigade.

- Food and drinks stands and ice cream van.

Richard Oliver of Caledonian Estate, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting the estate’s first LEAF Open Farm Sunday on Easter Cadder Farm and hope to welcome lots of families and individuals who want to find out about what’s going on their local farms and estates.

“This is also a fantastic opportunity for the estate to demonstrate the hard work that the maintenance team and farmers put in all year round to ensure the land remains productive and is a healthy habitat for a variety of plant and animal species thrive.

“Galbraith, who are the managing agent for the estate, also encouraged us to take part in the event this year as it was the perfect chance for the estate’s tenants to show how they utilise the land to the benefit of both the local economy and the community. We hope that this weekend’s event will encourage more landowners to do the same.”

The fun event will run from 11am-3pm and parking is available for a donation to Young Farmers.

For more information about the Easter Cadder Farm event please visit www.farmsunday.org or www.leafuk.org.