Fun day for all ages to be held this month

Huntershill Village, in Bishopbriggs, will be the place to be later this month with an event that promises fun for all the family.

A number of businesses based in the village have come together to put on the family fun day on Saturday, May 20.

The event will host some live music, a craft fayre, rides and performance from our Team Scotland Cheerleading Team.

There will also be a beat the goalie stall with local club Rossvale FC, food, demonstrations from the Scottish Fire Service, a free prize draw and much, much, more

The fun will start at 12noon and will continue until 4pm.

For more information go to www.facebook.com/events/1112867552157442/