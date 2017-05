Hundreds of people enjoyed fine weather recently for a community fun day, organised by Waterside Community Council.

There were a whole range of stalls, games and attractions for all ages.

But the main event was andoubtedly the annual duck race, which saw hundreds of plastic ducks released into the River Luggie.

A spokesperson said: “Huge congratulations and hats off to the Waterside Events Committee - that’s the dynamic and determined trio of Lynne Campbell, Lisa Giffen and Emma Wilson.”