Funds for African school

St Joseph’s Primary raised over £600 for a school in Malawi by holding a coffee morning in June this year.

The event made a total of £610.19 which will be given to Mitsidi Primary School to allow the children to develop their talents through education and hopefully help them to achieve a better life.

The school plans to use the money to repaint all the chalkboards.

In addition, the school library is a very small building and while it has an excellent stock of English books as a result of an earlier collection by St Joseph’s Parish, there is not much room left for the pupils to sit or stand and read because the bookshelves take up so much space.

The Parish Mitsidi group has already approved a quote to extend the library building but extra funds will be needed to equip the library for the pupils.

Mitsidi Primary is in southern Malawi.