Gala Day is sure to be a magical event

Westerton’s annual gala day will have an extra sparkle of magic this year in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter.

The gala day, on Saturday, September 2, will start with a one mile fun run at 11.30am starting from Wheatfield Road (register from 10.45am).

Michelle Pagett, event spokesperson, said: “The optional fancy dress theme for the fun run is Harry Potter so we hope to see plenty of Harrys, Rons and Hermiones.

“It is organised by a dedicated group of volunteers and promises to be a great day for everyone so please come along and support it.”

The run registration and the route will be manned by volunteers from the Maryhill Harriers.

Last year 180 runners of all ages and abilities took part. It’s free and every runner gets a medal.

Straight after the fun run at 11.45am there will be a musical parade, led by Parkhall Pipes and Drums, from Wheatfield Road to the stage on the large field behind the community centre.

Following the crowning of the gala queen, Simply Rod - a tribute to Rod Stewart - will open the stage entertainment.

There will also be plenty of indoor and outdoor fun gala activities for all ages in the community hall, library, tennis club, brownie hut, bowling club and out on the field.

Highlights include archery, inflatables, a wand shop, fantastic beasts, face painting, magician, a dog agility course, tennis activities,a Harry Potter themed bake off, a BBQ, craft stalls, tea room, entertainment and a range of food and drink.

For more information and how to volunteer, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/westertongaladay.