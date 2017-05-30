Game, set and match - hopefully, on June 11 for Tennis Aces

The East Dunbartonshire Tennis Aces group are gearing up for what may be their biggest challenge yet.

The group, which actively promotes sporting activites for those who have a learning disability and any other additional support need, are about to undertake their first triathlon, consisting of cycling, a 5k run and a tennis match at Kirkintilloch Leisure Centre on Sunday, June 11. The event kicks off at 8am and is planned to be completed at 11am.

The players have been put through their paces for the challenge with support from Donald MacDonald of Sustrans and Robert Rogerson from Kirkintilloch Olympians.

The group have a crowdfunding page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/allwyn-crawford-2 which has already raised £175 of a £500 target, but could do with your help readers. Any support, no matter how small, would be hugely appreciated by the Tennis Aces.

And this is a group who don’t sit on their laurels, oh no, as they’ve just completed their first bag pack at Tesco in Kirkintilloch, to raise funds for their project. The bag packers on the day were absolutely delighted to find they had raised the amazing sum of £393.95 which is a great boost to their funds.