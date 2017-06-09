Gartcosh meeting postponed until September

An important local area partnership (LAP) meeting scheduled to take place in Gartcosh this month has been put off until September.

The decision to delay the meeting for North Lanarkshire’s Northern Corridor area follows the recent council elections, and the meeting at Gartcosh Community Centre will now take place on Tuesday, September 19.

LAP meetings aim to give the community an opportunity to see the work of the partnership in a local setting.

However, it’s been decided there has been insufficient time between the formation of the new council administration and the LAPs for meetings to go ahead this month.

Matt Costello, regeneration manager, said: “LAPs are a great opportunity to get your voice heard and we want to make the experience of attending a meaningful and worthwhile one.

“The decision will give local communities more time to consider local priorities and put forward agenda items that reflect local issues.

“We would encourage all community groups to come forward and participate in this process.”

Each LAP covers a variety of topics from community safety to roads and transportation issues, from local NHS issues to the progress of the Local Development Programme.

The LAP also looks at the progress of Town Centre Regeneration as well as receiving updates from other relevant organisations.

The varied programme and agenda aims to ensure that many of the issues affecting local areas are addressed, including discussions on major planning applications.

Matt Costello added: “Most importantly, there is a Community Matters section on the agenda where there is a clear opportunity for local communities to have their say.”