Get creative thanks to a packed programme of events

From drawing and drama to pottery and painting, people of all ages are being offered the chance to get to the art of East Dunbartonshire.

A packed arts programme - Get Creative - has been unveiled for September 2017 to March 2018 by East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture (EDLC) Trust.

It includes taster events and mixed-ability classes, with highlights for adults including:

· Drawing and painting

· Pottery

· Lino printing

· Drawing For beginners (pencil, charcoal, pen and ink, pastels - oil and chalk)

· Building confidence through technology (using drawing and painting apps on your tablet)

· Building confidence through drama

· Collograph printmaking

· Drop-in studio at Kilmardinny Arts Centre.

Meanwhile, children can find out more about digital arts at after-school 3D printing and design classes and there are Saturday smART sessions in Kirkintilloch.

Venues include Kilmardinny Arts Centre in Bearsden, Barony Chambers in Kirkintilloch and Lennoxtown Library.

Councillor Jim Gibbons, convener of the council’s place, neighbourhood & corporate assets committee, said: “From drawing and drama to pottery and painting there’s a great mix of creative classes and events for people of all ages and abilities.

“The beginners’ classes in particular are a great place to start for people wishing to express themselves creatively.

“The council is delighted to work with EDLC Trust to provide creative and cultural opportunities in East Dunbartonshire.”

Sandy Marshall, Chair of EDLC Trust, added: “There’s a great mix of activities on offer over autumn and winter.

“The pottery courses have proven so popular that we have purchased a pottery wheel which will be based within Studio 1 in Kilmardinny Arts Centre and will now become an integral part of our Get Creative annual programme. Visit our website and check out the full programme.”

You can access a copy of the full brochure at www.edlc.co.uk/heritage-arts/whats-on

To book your place, visit www.booking.edlc.co.uk/Horizons/culture or call 0141 777 3143 (Mon-Fri 9am-noon and 2pm-4pm).