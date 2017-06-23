Get your skates on and head to the park

A new £120,000 skate park was opened in Milngavie’s Lennox Park last week and it’s already proving wheely popular.

The skate park replaces the existing facility which was originally installed in 2005.

It has been designed to meet the needs of both inexperienced and experienced users - each with their own designated zone - and provides a resource that can be enjoyed by people of all ages on skateboards, scooters and BMX bikes.

The East Dunbartonshire Council project was developed with the assistance of the Milngavie Community Development Trust (MCDT) and the pupils of Douglas Academy, who helped choose the winning design.

It was developed as part of the council’s Open Space Strategy, and funded by the capital investment programme.

The council’s Streetscene Technical Support team worked with the contractor Bendcrete, one of the UK’S foremost companies in the delivery of quality skate park facilities, to develop the project.

Councillor Gibbons, convenor of the council’s Place, Neighbourhood & Corporate Assets Committee, said: “I’m delighted that this exciting project has now been completed and I’d like to thank the Trust and pupils from Douglas Academy for all their assistance and hard work in helping to make sure Lennox Park is improved for residents and visitors.

“Since this facility has opened keen skaters, scooter and BMX riders from all over East Dunbartonshire and central Scotland have been using the impressive new facility and feedback from these users has been very positive.

“I hope it will help attract more people to the park and help ensure itcontinues to be an excellent resource for local skaters and bikers for many years to come.”

Skate park user Scott McMillan is delighted with the new facility.

He said: “The new skate park is a great use of the limited space within Lennox Park and caters to a lot of different sports with a good mixture of obstacles.

“It’s built to a good standard and the locals who use it all speak highly of it.”

Callum Christie, chair of MCDT, added: “The council asked the Community Development Trust to help with the consultation for a new design, with local school kids and young adults with skate park experience.

“The majority chose the same design, and it’s a tribute to their young minds that this new area is such a success.”