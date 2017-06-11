Girl Guides’ camp facelift needs your vote

A major outdoor facility for Girls Guides and Brownies at Croftamie is on the short list of a contest which could deliver a major transformation.

But the bid to upgrade Catterburn Outdoor Activities Centre now relies on a crucial public vote on Facebook to gain the much-needed improvements.

The centre can accommodate 60 girls over two sites, but suffers from an inadequate power supply and leaky accommodation - and a new heating system.

Better plumbing and improved cooking facilities are also required for a valuable resource which has now been in operation for 30 years.

A spokeswoman for Girlguiding Dunbartonshire said: “Catterburn offers accessible, affordable activities for girls aged five to 26, however this offer has been curtailed as the current equipment is not fit for purpose.

“We would like to see the site modernised and made more appealing for our girls, as their expectations of what should be on offer has changed dramatically since we first opened the site 30 years ago.

“The current popularity of the site demonstrates that there is a need and we strongly believe this will only increase once the upgrade is completed.

“We have a clear strategy for financing the ongoing maintenance of the site (through membership subscriptions and bookings), however having financial support would free up money to provide girls with their requests for additions to site.”

The centre is now on the shortlist for a Jewson Building Better Communities prize, worth £10,000 in building materials or a UK overall prize of £50,000 in materials.

Supporters have until Friday (June 16) to vote for the project on the Jewson Facebook page at www.facebook.com/jewsonuk

Meanwhile the girls who use the camp have plenty ideas about improvements they would like to see brought in.

These include Wi-Fi, outdoor pizza fires, Crazy Golf, Solar Panels, and an expanded adventure trail,