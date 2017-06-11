Glasgow demo today for Muslims against Terror

SNP and Labour politicians are said to be set to appear at a Muslims Stand Against Terrorism demonstration in Glasgow’s George Square today.

Christian and Muslim faith representatives are also expected to be among the speakers at the event, whose organiser says it’s time for Muslims to make clear their revulsion of fanatics and murder.

He said: “This is a demonstration in George Square Glasgow against the Manchester bombing and the London terror attacks.

“Terrorism affects everyone regardless of their religion. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.

“Everyone regardless of their faith or no faith is encouraged to attend.”

The event is expected to run from 3.30pm to 5pm.