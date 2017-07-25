Going mad in Milton of Campsie

Churches in Milton of Campsie have once again got together for ‘Go Mad’ - a two-week-long event that caters to children, young people and adults.

Beginning on Monday, July 31, children of all ages will gather in Milton of Campsie’s new church every weekday morning at 10am for a Kids’ Club.

Music, art and drama will be interspersed with stories, snacks and afternoon outdoor games.

Young people (7-Up) will then meet each evening at 7pm at St Paul’s Church.

Every weeknight will also see people of all ages will come together in the church for a Sundown Service at 9.15pm.

Lasting only 20 minutes, the theme will be ‘Finding a Voice’, and the service will be followed by tea, coffee and home-baking.

One-off highlights will include a Community Quiz on Tuesday, August 1, at 7.30pm; a visit to Birdston Day Care and Lillyburn Nursing Home; and a litter-pick.

On Sunday, August 6, at 2pm, there will be a celebration of village life in the Battlefield with ice-cream, games, crafts and a bouncy castle.

Community groups are invited to take a table and promote their cause.

At 3pm there will be a short Songs of Praise followed by tea and coffee in the church hall and an art display.

Bringing the whole event to a climax, a charity concert will take place in the new church with music, drama and audience participation.

Children are free, adults are asked to pay at least £5, with proceeds going to Christian Aid, Scottish Bible Society, Marie Curie and Strathcarron Hospices.

At all the events, Kilombero Fair Trade rice will be on sale to help send a child in Malawi to school.

Rev Phyllis Wilson, Leader of Go Mad, said: “This is an exciting venture in Milton of Campsie with both Father John Deighan and Rev Julie Moody actively involved in it all.

“It’s a real celebration of our togetherness. We’re making the most of all the space provided by the two churches, and maybe the weather will allow us to use the green space as well.”