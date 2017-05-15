Golfers chip in to make charity day a swinging success

Golfers took to the tees and fairways last week alongside a local celebrity in a drive to raise a total of £13,500

for a great cause.

Teeing off for charity

Lenzie Golf Course hosted the charity tournament on Friday (May 12), organised by retired consultant cardiologist and Herald columnist Dr Frank Dunn.

The golf was followed by a meal, raffle and auction, with all proceeds going to charity Playlist for Life, founded by writer and BBC presenter Sally Magnusson.

And Sally was there on the day to take part in the tournament and host the evening event.

Playlist for Life uses music to connect people with dementia to their memories, using playlists of songs that have personal meaning for the person.

Music can help recall memories and abilities, strengthen relationships and restore a sense of self in a world that is increasingly alien.

To find out more visit www.playlistforlife.org.uk.