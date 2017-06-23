Great result for Mosshead Pre-school

Mosshead Pre-school are delighted with the success of a crowd funding appeal which beats its £2,000 target - with some help from a trust fund.

The effort aimed to gain enough cash to keep the popular venture going for the next year, and was completely successful.

The Cox Automotive Community Foundation provides grants to community projects which are championed by their staff, and Margaret MacKenzie of the Glasgow office was so impressed by the Forest Nursery at Mosshead Pre-School she decided to help however she could.

Margaret visited the pre-school with Foundation chairman, Gerry Whittington to present the donation of £1,000.

The pre-school would like to thank everyone who donated, in particular some very generous grandparents who also helped the appeal exceed its target.

Organisers say the future of the nursery is looking positive and all involved are hoping that the nursery will be able to continue delivering the unique outdoor learning experience next year and beyond.