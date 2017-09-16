Green MSP backs ‘smart’ recipe for cooking

Scottish Green MSP for the West of Scotland Ross Greer plans to save money on energy after seeing a cookery demo staged by Smart Energy GB.

It aimed to highlight the benefits of smart meters to people across Scotland, run as part of Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight.

Ross watched Liam MacDonough, Executive Chef in the Scottish Parliament, cook up a special energy saving recipe that he developed to demonstrate that cooking locally sourced, fresh meals for your family doesn’t need to be expensive.

With a serving for four people costing just 5p in energy, the stir-fried chicken noodles with spinach dish is reckoned a quick, cost-effective meal.

A smart meter was used to measure the energy costs of cooking the dish, displaying the results in pounds and pence on a digital display.

The MSP said: “If you’re cooking at home without a smart meter, you won’t know how much energy you’re using and how much it’s costing you.

“Through watching the cookery demonstration, I was delighted to see first hand how smart meters will give us all much more control of what we spend on gas and electricity, and finally put an end to estimated bills”.